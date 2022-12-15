Share:

ISLAMABAD-Political Counsellor of Embassy of USA Mr. Bradley Parker and Ms. Teresa Chang, Political Officer, called on former prime minister Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani at his residence here yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and enhanced support to Pakistan in different sectors.

Furthermore, Gilani expressed that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with USA, bilaterally. “Our relations are characterised by shared democratic values and multifaceted cooperation,” he said.

He also said that USA is an attractive destination for Pakistanis. There has been regular interaction between our two countries and we intend to continue these in future.