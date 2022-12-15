Share:

It is no denying fact that culture unlocks a sense of beauty. Surprisingly, across the country, in a few institutions, it is prohibited to exercise this culture openly. For instance, Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI) is the very one where students fill the gaps of the university with multi-ethnicities and organizations. But, no one can exercise their culture fearlessly.

Awfully, many innocent students with distinct cultures and ethnicities are concerned with violence organizations. Moreover, these organizations entirely prevent other councils to promote culture, study in groups, and spread peace and love among students. Sadly, a couple of days ago, the organization Mehran Student Association council (MSA) arranged a study circle and made thoughts about a cultural mega occasion, where these absconders brutally attacked Sindhi innocents. A few of them were shifted to hospital and some are in critical condition fighting in between life and death.

Still high authorities are unable to knock on the doors of injured students. Woefully, Sindhi students lodged an FIR against those goons who work for themselves, not for humanity. As things stand currently, the offenders have not been awarded imprisonment and have no fear of authority. This issue is very sincere and must be because this may cause a battle among the students. I hope that this is resolved soon.

MUZAMIL KALHORO,

Hyderabad.