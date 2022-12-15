Share:

While taking up transporters’ plea seeking the construction of new bus stands in the capital city, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday remarked that the whole nation seems obsessed with real estate.

The IHC chief justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon also appeared before the court.

Justice Aamer during the hearing remarked that the city was constructed by ignoring the vital public facilities’ infrastructure like courts, schools, hospitals, and bus stands.

Upon this, Mr Irfan Nawaz, while confessing the authorities’ incompetence and negligence, said that in 2018, the CDA approved the bus stands project, but there has been no development yet.

Justice Aamer inquired, "Why did you not bother to open the file after 2018?"

"I request to give 45 days’ time, there are also municipal elections on December 31," pleaded DC Islamabad.

"You must start your part, you are the head of the institution, you are the administrator, provide facilities to the people," IHC CJ remarked.

Later, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till the first week of March.