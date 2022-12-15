Share:

Recently, in the current World Cup, the first ever all-women referee team took charge of the men’s tournament and set histories. Stephanie Frappart is joined by her assistant referees Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina in men’s tournament as Costa Rica face Germany in Qatar. This shows that girls are not less than men. If they can stand shoulder to shoulder to men than they can also take responsibility of society, industry and whole nation. Unfortunately, still only 25 percent of women participate in sport compared to 43 percent of men.

Therefore, government and authorities must encourage women to be a part of sport by and ensure that there is no gender gap between any female and male. Only then can the nation can reach its highest peak of progress and development economically as well as socially.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.