All Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Volleyball, Basketball C’ships begin

LAHORE-The All Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Volleyball and Basketball Championships 2023 officially commenced on Thursday at the SBP and Punjab University indoor halls, marking the beginning of a thrilling sports spectacle. The event is being meticulously organized under the patronage of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

Dr. Shamsa Hashmi shared that a total of 11 formidable teams, hailing from Bannu, Malakand, Mardaan, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Lahore, are actively participating in the tournament. She expressed optimism that the four-day championship will witness intense and highly competitive matches, offering ample opportunities for players to showcase their skills and sportsmanship.

Dr. Shamsa Hashmi further emphasized the significance of such events in fostering a spirit of healthy competition and providing a platform for talented athletes to shine. The championships aim to create a conducive environment for the players to excel, fostering camaraderie and skill development throughout the course of the event.