American Scholar Prof Walter N Hakala delivers lecture at SMIU

December 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - American Scholar Professor Walter N Hakala has said that shifts in communication technologies have typically involved secondary or derivative use for a primary system hand written marks on surfaces serve as analogues for speech print technologies that frequently replicate elements used in manuscripts. The most recent technological change with which we are now confronted is that associated with large language models, currently accessible through veners such as Microsoft Bing, Google, and ChatGPT. He said this while delivering a lecture on “The Brass Boatman Eearly Instances of Artificial Intelligence in South Asian Literature” here at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Thursday. The lecture program was organized by the English Department of the varsity for its students and faculty members.

APP

