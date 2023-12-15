Army Chief, US officials discuss wide range of issues

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir called on key US Government and Military officials during his ongoing visit to the United States and discussed matters of bilateral interests, global and regional security issues and ongoing conflicts.

The Army Chief held meetings with the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q Brown.

Both sides agreed to continue engagement for exploring potential avenues of bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests.

During meetings with defence officials, counter terrorism cooperation and defence collaboration were identified as core areas of cooperation.

Both sides reiterated the intent to increase interaction and explore ways to expand the scope of mutually beneficial engagements.

The Army Chief underscored the importance of understanding each other’s perspectives on regional security issues and developments affecting strategic stability in South Asia. In this context, he especially highlighted the importance of resolving Kashmir Issue in accordance with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

Interacting with the Pakistani overseas community, the Army Chief appreciated the efforts of Pakistani Diaspora towards the country’s progress and development. He also welcomed and encouraged the diaspora to invest through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which, he said is already yielding success in various dimensions.

The Army Chief highlighted that the US is the largest export market for Pakistan constituting 21.5 % of our total exports and dispelled rumours about special screening, denial of visas and detentions.

He said Pakistani diaspora anywhere around the world is held in high regard as they are ambassadors of Pakistan and contribute significantly to Pakistan in varying domains.

Members of the Pakistani community expressed their pride in the role and contributions of Pakistan Army towards wellbeing of Pakistan.

Asim Munir also met Tanweer Ahmed who graciously had donated nine million dollars for NUST in the field of IT development in Pakistan. He appreciated him and said Pakistan is proud of heroes like him.