ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

LAHORE - An anti-terror­ism court (ATC) on Thursday de­clared 15 Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) workers as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of at­tacking the Jinnah House, during May-9 violence.

The court declared the accused Shahzeb Abrar, Farman Ali Awan, Aoun Sadiq, Qaiser, Muhammad Zain, Hasher Meraj, Khalid Ali Bhat­ti, Muhammad Bilal Afzal , Wajid Azeem, Amjad Sohail Niazi, Kam­ran Habib, Umar Maqsood, Farha­na Farooq, Muhammad Ejaz, and Muhammad Idris Sarwar as POs.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan passed the orders on an applica­tion, filed by the investigation of­ficer of Sarwar Road Police Sta­tion. The investigation officer had submitted that the accused were involved in attacking the Jinnah House, but they had gone into hid­ing to avoid arrest. He stated that advertisements were also got pub­lished but the accused did not turn up. He requested the court to de­clare the accused as proclaimed offenders.

The Sarwar Road police had reg­istered a case against the PTI lead­ers and workers for allegedly at­tacking Jinnah House, also known as residence of corps commander Lahore, during May-9 violence.

ATC sends 5 accused to jail for identification parade in May-9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent five accused to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade in connec­tion with a case of torching con­tainers in front of National Park Gulberg, during May-9 violence.

The police produced the ac­cused, Muhammad Bilal, Fayyaz, Mukhtar, Sadaqat and Abdul Jab­bar before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submit­ted that the accused were arrested in container-torching case and re­quested the court to send them to jail for identification parade.