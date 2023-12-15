Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Basic Goalkeeper Coaching Clinic concludes in Lahore

Basic Goalkeeper Coaching Clinic concludes in Lahore
Basic Goalkeeper Coaching Clinic concludes in Lahore
Basic Goalkeeper Coaching Clinic concludes in Lahore
Basic Goalkeeper Coaching Clinic concludes in Lahore
Web Sports Desk
3:21 PM | December 15, 2023
Sports

Under the guidance of Ahsanullah Khan, the Women's National Team Goal Keeper Coach, the basic goalkeeper coaching clinic has concluded in Lahore. Haroon Malik, Chairman of PFF NC, distributed certificates among the participants.

The primary objective of organizing a fundamental goalkeeper coaching clinic is to equip coaches with the essential technical skills required for effective goalkeeping. Upon completion of the clinic, each coach will have the potential to train goalkeepers as per international standards and best practices.

After the conclusion of the clinic in Lahore on Friday, it will be hosted in Islamabad on 17 and 18 December, Peshawar on 20 and 21 December, Quetta on 23 and 24 December and Karachi on 26 and 27 December. The clinic aims to accommodate 8 to 12 participants from each city, encompassing both male and female coaches.

Expressing his perspective, Ahsanullah Khan stated, "The purpose of organizing this course is to ensure that coaches impart optimal practices to their students. The clinic involves both theoretical and practical components, contributing to the development of top-notch goalkeepers across all age groups. This initiative not only strengthens grassroots-level training but also proves advantageous for clubs and academies in the long run. The success of these workshops will pave the way for expanding to more cities", he added.

Govt likely to reduce petrol, HSD prices

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023