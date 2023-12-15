Caretaker PM condemns terrorist attacks on police lines in Tank

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on the police lines in Tank and the joint check post of Police and Frontier Corps in Khyber district.

In a statement, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the security personnel for foiling the big plan of terrorists in the Tank police lines.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's firm commitment in the fight against terrorism saying this war will continue until the complete elimination of the scourge. He said the entire nation pays homage to the brave personnel of the security forces who laid down their lives for the security of the country.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the brave people of Pakistan are standing by their security forces in this war against terrorism.