CEO CBD, Chairman P&D discuss socio-economic development of Punjab

LAHORE - The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), widely known as Central Business Dis­trict Punjab (CBD Punjab), welcomed Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo of the Planning & Development Board (P&D) Punjab to the CBD Punjab Complex in Lahore, for a productive visit.

The primary objective of this visit was to engage in discussions regarding CBD Punjab’s ongoing and forthcoming proj­ects and their pivotal role in steering the economic development of Punjab.

During the visit, Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab, provided comprehensive in­sights into the current and prospective projects undertaken by the authority. In attendance were notable figures includ­ing Executive Director Commercial, Mo­hammad Omer, Director Business Devel­opment Ali Waqar Shah, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, along with senior officials from CBD Punjab and NESPAK.

The commercial and technical teams of CBD Punjab underscored the sig­nificance of authority’s projects such as Sirius, Regalia, Runway, Node, and Sano, emphasizing their transformative impact on Punjab’s development landscape.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo commended the projects initiated by CBD Punjab and assured unwavering support from the Planning & Development Board, recog­nizing their potential to drive sustain­able growth in the province.

While expressing his views Chair­man P&D Board Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sa­hoo said, “The projects initiated by CBD Punjab showcase a promising future for Punjab’s economic prosperity. We are committed to extending our support and collaboration to ensure their success.”

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, extend­ed his profound gratitude for Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo’s visit, while talking on the occasion he said, “We appreciate the recognition of CBD Punjab’s projects by Chairman P&D Board Punjab, signi­fying our joint commitment to Punjab’s progress. Our projects embody our ded­ication to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Punjab.”

The exchange of ideas and support between CBD Punjab and the Planning & Development Board underscores a shared vision for the economic prosper­ity and sustainable growth of Punjab. The commitment displayed during this visit paves the way for continued col­laboration, ensuring that CBD Punjab’s transformative projects serve as pillars of progress, driving positive change and prosperity throughout the region.