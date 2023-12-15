CM orders implementation on payment of minimum wages

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered to ensure implementation on payment of minimum wages in Punjab and sought a detailed report on wage payments in the province on Thursday. The Chief Minister in­structed to take action against those who do not pay minimum wages.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that the industry and other institutions should fulfill the responsibility of paying the mini­mum wage. He said that it is very sad that the minimum wage is not implemented but the government will take all possible measures to pay the right to the labourer.