Commissioner, DC visit LDA One Window Cell

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Rind­hanwa, along with Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, conducted a visit to Lahore Develop­ment Authority’s (LDA) One Window Cell, here on Thursday. During the visit, citizens’ concerns were addressed, while Director One Window Cell briefed on its functionality.

The Cell is undergoing reforms mirroring the private sector. Commissioner and DC Lahore also inspected the Sifting Cell, assessing its opera­tions. Following the digitization of Johar Town, work is underway on digitization of Green Town and Faisal Town, Director IT Abdul Basit provid­ed insights into the record digitization process.