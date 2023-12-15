Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner, DC visit LDA One Window Cell

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Rind­hanwa, along with Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, conducted a visit to Lahore Develop­ment Authority’s (LDA) One Window Cell, here on Thursday. During the visit, citizens’ concerns were addressed, while Director One Window Cell briefed on its functionality.

The Cell is undergoing reforms mirroring the private sector. Commissioner and DC Lahore also inspected the Sifting Cell, assessing its opera­tions. Following the digitization of Johar Town, work is underway on digitization of Green Town and Faisal Town, Director IT Abdul Basit provid­ed insights into the record digitization process.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023