‘Concept of completion of Pakistan will stay elusive without resolution of Kashmir dispute'

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says any unilateral action be it comes from sham Indian parliament or courts will be unacceptable to Kashmiris, who are the main stakeholders of this dispute.

In an interview with AJK TV in Muzaffarabad on Friday, he assured full support of Pakistani nation to the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for their right to self-determination. He said the concept of completion of Pakistan will remain elusive without the resolution of Kashmir issue.

The Prime Minister said Kashmir has been on the agenda of UN Security Council's resolutions and this issue can only be resolved through UN-brokered plebiscite.

Answering a question, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said India cannot suppress the freedom movement in Kashmir by detaining the Kashmiri leadership.

To a question about the role of Kashmiri Diaspora, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Kashmiris living abroad can play a very important role to tread towards the logical conclusion of the Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister also commended the courage of the people of IIOJK, who are facing Indian barbarism, but they are not ready to give up their freedom struggle.