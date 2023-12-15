Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Concept of completion of Pakistan will stay elusive without resolution of Kashmir dispute'

‘Concept of completion of Pakistan will stay elusive without resolution of Kashmir dispute'
Web Desk
9:12 PM | December 15, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says any unilateral action be it comes from sham Indian parliament or courts will be unacceptable to Kashmiris, who are the main stakeholders of this dispute.  

In an interview with AJK TV in Muzaffarabad on Friday, he assured full support of Pakistani nation to the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for their right to self-determination. He said the concept of completion of Pakistan will remain elusive without the resolution of Kashmir issue.

The Prime Minister said Kashmir has been on the agenda of UN Security Council's resolutions and this issue can only be resolved through UN-brokered plebiscite.

Answering a question, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said India cannot suppress the freedom movement in Kashmir by detaining the Kashmiri leadership.

To a question about the role of Kashmiri Diaspora, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Kashmiris living abroad  can play a very important role to tread towards the logical conclusion of the Kashmir dispute.

Keenjhar Lake Resort an ideal tourist attraction

The Prime Minister also commended the courage of the people of IIOJK, who are facing Indian barbarism, but they are not ready to give up their freedom struggle.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023