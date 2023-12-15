Court sends Manzoor Pashteen on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD - PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen was sent to judicial remand by An­ti-Terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain on Thurs­day after completion of his 7-day physical remand. Man­zoor Pashteen was arrested on December 5th from Cha­man, Balochistan, was then taken to Islamabad. Manzoor Pashteen has been alleged of inciting hatred and rebellion against state institutions and their heads in a speech during a rally in Islamabad on August 18 this year. Prosecutor Tahir Kazim pleaded in the court for physical remand to recover cell phone of Mr. Pashteen and also passwords of his social media accounts. He requested again for physical remand to which the Judge remarked that they have already given 7-day phys­ical remand of the accused and you didn’t recover anything. The court rejected the plea and ordered to send Manzoor Pash­teen on judicial to Adyala Jail.