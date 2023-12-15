Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court sends Manzoor Pashteen on judicial remand

Court sends Manzoor Pashteen on judicial remand
Ali Haider Chattha
December 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen was sent to judicial remand by An­ti-Terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain on Thurs­day after completion of his 7-day physical remand. Man­zoor Pashteen was arrested on December 5th from Cha­man, Balochistan, was then taken to Islamabad. Manzoor Pashteen has been alleged of inciting hatred and rebellion against state institutions and their heads in a speech during a rally in Islamabad on August 18 this year. Prosecutor Tahir Kazim pleaded in the court for physical remand to recover cell phone of Mr. Pashteen and also passwords of his social media accounts. He requested again for physical remand to which the Judge remarked that they have already given 7-day phys­ical remand of the accused and you didn’t recover anything. The court rejected the plea and ordered to send Manzoor Pash­teen on judicial to Adyala Jail.

Tags:

Ali Haider Chattha

Ali Haider Chattha is a student of Government and Public Policy at National Defence University. He is an observer of the history of diplomacy, global politics, and western philosophy, and is a University-level parliamentary debater, and munner. He is based in Islamabad.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1702535318.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023