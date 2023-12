HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Hy­derabad Tariq Qureshi, tak­ing notice of the increase in sugar prices, has written a letter to all assistant commis­sioners and directed them to warn all traders to ensure the implementation of fixed sugar prices in their respective ar­eas. He gave a clear instruc­tions that the business com­munity should sell sugar to the citizens according to the fixed prices, otherwise, action will be taken against them as per the law.