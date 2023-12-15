Decline in dengue cases noted as temperature drops

LAHORE - The Health Department Punjab said in its report that the num­ber of dengue cases was lowering with the decrease in temperatures. However, a total of 33 new cases were recorded on Thursday, bring­ing the year’s confirmed cases to 14,964 across the province.

Lahore remains at the forefront of the battle against dengue, report­ing 6,895 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi 2,654, Gujranwala 1,578, Multan 1,439, and Faisalabad 903. Lahore saw an additional 12 cases, Rawalpindi 3, Gujranwala 3, Multan 4, Faisalabad 4, and Khanewal 2 new cases in the latest update. Hafizabad and Rajanpur reported one case each in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 26 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various Punjab hospitals, with 12 of them in Lahore district hospitals. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan is­sued a plea to citizens urging them to maintain clean and dry surround­ings to prevent dengue. He empha­sised cooperation with the Health Department teams actively working to combat the outbreak.

For those seeking dengue treat­ment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline, 1033, has been provided by the de­partment.