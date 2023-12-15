Friday, December 15, 2023
Diamond Paints/Platinum score win in Hamadan Lahore Open Polo
OUR STAFF REPORT
December 15, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes emerged triumphant, defeating DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel by a scoreline of 7-5 on the third day of the Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Hamdan and Samsung. 
The lone match of the day, played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday, drew a captivated audience, including Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, the secretary, and numerous families who gathered to witness the intense competition. 
Facing a resilient challenge from DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel, Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes ultimately secured the victory in a thrilling encounter. Raja Temur Nadeem led the winning side with an impressive three-goal contribution, supported by Saqib Khakwani, who scored a brace, and Qadeer Ashfaq and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, each converting one goal. Nicholas Roberts showcased exceptional polo skills for DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel, scoring three goals, while Daniyal Sheikh struck two goals. The closely contested match kept the spectators on the edge of their seats. 
Looking ahead, two important matches are set for today (Friday). The first match, scheduled for 2:00 pm, will feature Newage Cables against Rijas Polo teams. Following that, at 3:00 pm, Master Paints will go head-to-head against Remounts in the second match of the day.

