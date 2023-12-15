DIG Operations delivers lecture in IIUI focusing on curse of use of drugs

ISLAMABAD-Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has launched an awareness campaign in the federal capital to eradicate drug abuse and secure the young generation from the curse of narcotics.

As part of this initiative, the CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted an enlightening lecture at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), focusing on the damages of substance abuse and measures for prevention here on Thursday. The lecture witnessed participation from professors, students, and university staff. The Capital Police Officer highlighted the detrimental effects of drug usage, especially among the youth, emphasizing its threat to both health and future prospects. In a bid to safeguard themselves and their communities from this menace, attendees were urged to take proactive measures. Recommendations were made to educational institutions to organize seminars and anti-drug marches.

During the lecture, the CPO/ DIG Operations addressed queries from attendees and shed light on Islamabad Capital Police’s legal actions against drug-related offenses. It was emphasized that the police force is committed to bringing perpetrators, particularly those involved in drug trafficking, to justice.

Furthermore, the Islamabad Capital Police seeks the cooperation of citizens in making the city secure. Citizens are encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to their respective police station, the emergency helpline “Pucar-15,” or at the ICT-15 app.