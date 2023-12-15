Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Economy developing, still need to improve trust of foreign institutions, investors: Mian Zahid

Agencies
December 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the country’s economy is on its way to stability but there is a need to properly manage the repayment of debts so that the trust of foreign institutions as well as investors can be improved and confidence of local investors can increase. He said that the financial, external and industrial sectors were improving, the deficit was reducing, the foreign exchange reserves were satisfactory, and the currency was stabilizing. Still, there was a need to increase exports and remittances.
Talking to the business community on Thursday, Mian Zahid Hussain said that exports should be increased; otherwise, the fiscal deficit will remain in place.
Governance and social welfare sectors were improving, and the investment climate was getting better due to the Special Investment Facility Council. Still, reforms and privatization need to be accelerated, he added. The business leader said that the involvement of the military in the SIFC has helped ensure policy continuity and stability and boosted investor confidence while seeking to increase cooperation with the Gulf States, China, the European Union and the United States.
At present, the stock market situation is also satisfactory, and the large-scale manufacturing sector was also coming out of difficulties, he said adding that the agricultural industry was also improving; revenue was increasing, and unnecessary expenditure was being reduced.
Mian Zahid Hussain noted that unnecessary imports add to the deficit and devalue the currency; hence, they were not encouraged, which may lead to a fall in prices in the coming days.

Painting exhibition ‘Mother Nature’ begins at PAC Rawalpindi

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1702535318.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023