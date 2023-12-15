Economy developing, still need to improve trust of foreign institutions, investors: Mian Zahid

KARACHI-Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the country’s economy is on its way to stability but there is a need to properly manage the repayment of debts so that the trust of foreign institutions as well as investors can be improved and confidence of local investors can increase. He said that the financial, external and industrial sectors were improving, the deficit was reducing, the foreign exchange reserves were satisfactory, and the currency was stabilizing. Still, there was a need to increase exports and remittances.

Talking to the business community on Thursday, Mian Zahid Hussain said that exports should be increased; otherwise, the fiscal deficit will remain in place.

Governance and social welfare sectors were improving, and the investment climate was getting better due to the Special Investment Facility Council. Still, reforms and privatization need to be accelerated, he added. The business leader said that the involvement of the military in the SIFC has helped ensure policy continuity and stability and boosted investor confidence while seeking to increase cooperation with the Gulf States, China, the European Union and the United States.

At present, the stock market situation is also satisfactory, and the large-scale manufacturing sector was also coming out of difficulties, he said adding that the agricultural industry was also improving; revenue was increasing, and unnecessary expenditure was being reduced.

Mian Zahid Hussain noted that unnecessary imports add to the deficit and devalue the currency; hence, they were not encouraged, which may lead to a fall in prices in the coming days.