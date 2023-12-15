Energy projects in KP nearing completion

PESHAWAR - Secretary of Energy and Power, Nisar Ahmad Khan, has highlighted the imminent completion of various ongoing power projects crucial for stabilizing the province’s economy and fostering industrial development.
He emphasized the urgency of engaging high-level forums to address issues with the federation concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s energy sector. Timely completion and initiation of electricity production in ongoing projects are paramount for the province’s welfare and advancement.
Khan underscored plans to elevate institutions like PEDO into robust entities through expert support and collaborative efforts, aiming for it to become a significant revenue-generating body, anticipated to yield Rs. 50 billion.
Expressing these sentiments during a review meeting held at PEDOhouse, Khan emphasized the need for swift completion of ongoing energy projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Engineer Naeem Khan, Chief Executive of PEDO, reported on the progress of 42 transmission line energy projects, including hydro and solar power, currently under PEDO’s supervision.
Highlighting achievements, PEDO has successfully concluded 7 hydropower projects, generating a total of 161 MW of electricity. These projects contribute an annual income of over Rs. 4 billion to the province. Notably, 12 projects are swiftly advancing, including Balakot Mansehra (300 MW), Madyen Swat (157 MW), Gabral Kalam (88 MW), Matiltan Swat (84 MW), Lawi Chitral (69MW), Koto Dir (40.8MW), Karora Shangla (11.8MW), Chapri Charkhel Kuram (10.5MW), and Mujahideen Power Project Torghar (6.9MW). Together, these projects will generate 778 megawatts of electricity, fostering an annual income surpassing 45 billion rupees for the province.
CEO Naeem Khan highlighted that most of these projects are in their final stages, signifying imminent completion. Additionally, the transition of 4,400 mosques, 8,000 schools, and 187 basic health units to solar energy has been accomplished, resulting in substantial annual savings on electricity bills for the province.
Furthermore, 316 mini-micro hydel stations have been established in 12 electricity-deprived districts, generating 29 MW of electricity managed by local communities. The ongoing construction of 291 additional stations is expected to yield 47 MW of affordable electricity.
Donor agencies such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank are actively involved in various energy projects through private investments.
The province aims to generate 1,000 megawatts of cost-effective electricity in the next decade. Moreover, the establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company marks a pivotal step towards enhancing the province’s electricity infrastructure and ensuring efficient electricity distribution.
Highlighting progress in the merged tribal districts, Khan noted the successful completion of energy projects, significantly improving the electricity transmission system.
Efforts to resolve issues with the federation concerning these projects are prioritized for resolution at high-level forums.