Energy projects in KP nearing completion

PESHAWAR - Secretary of Energy and Power, Nisar Ahmad Khan, has highlighted the im­minent completion of various ongoing power projects crucial for stabilizing the province’s economy and fostering industrial development.

He emphasized the urgency of engag­ing high-level forums to address issues with the federation concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s energy sector. Timely completion and initiation of electricity production in ongoing projects are par­amount for the province’s welfare and advancement.

Khan underscored plans to elevate institutions like PEDO into robust enti­ties through expert support and collab­orative efforts, aiming for it to become a significant revenue-generating body, anticipated to yield Rs. 50 billion.

Expressing these sentiments during a review meeting held at PEDOhouse, Khan emphasized the need for swift completion of ongoing energy projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Engineer Naeem Khan, Chief Exec­utive of PEDO, reported on the pro­gress of 42 transmission line energy projects, including hydro and solar power, currently under PEDO’s super­vision.

Highlighting achievements, PEDO has successfully concluded 7 hydro­power projects, generating a total of 161 MW of electricity. These pro­jects contribute an annual income of over Rs. 4 billion to the province. Notably, 12 projects are swiftly ad­vancing, including Balakot Mansehra (300 MW), Madyen Swat (157 MW), Gabral Kalam (88 MW), Matiltan Swat (84 MW), Lawi Chitral (69MW), Koto Dir (40.8MW), Karora Shang­la (11.8MW), Chapri Charkhel Kuram (10.5MW), and Mujahideen Power Project Torghar (6.9MW). Together, these projects will generate 778 meg­awatts of electricity, fostering an an­nual income surpassing 45 billion ru­pees for the province.

CEO Naeem Khan highlighted that most of these projects are in their fi­nal stages, signifying imminent com­pletion. Additionally, the transition of 4,400 mosques, 8,000 schools, and 187 basic health units to solar energy has been accomplished, resulting in sub­stantial annual savings on electricity bills for the province.

Furthermore, 316 mini-micro hydel stations have been established in 12 electricity-deprived districts, generat­ing 29 MW of electricity managed by local communities. The ongoing con­struction of 291 additional stations is expected to yield 47 MW of affordable electricity.

Donor agencies such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank are actively involved in various energy pro­jects through private investments.

The province aims to generate 1,000 megawatts of cost-effective electricity in the next decade. Moreover, the es­tablishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Transmission and Grid Company marks a pivotal step towards enhanc­ing the province’s electricity infra­structure and ensuring efficient elec­tricity distribution.

Highlighting progress in the merged tribal districts, Khan noted the suc­cessful completion of energy projects, significantly improving the electricity transmission system.

Efforts to resolve issues with the federation concerning these pro­jects are prioritized for resolution at high-level forums.