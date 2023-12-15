Ex-judge urges SC to array ex-COAS, ex-ISI chief as respondents

ISLAMABAD - Former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Islamabad Bar As­sociation Thursday prayed to apex court to array former Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ex-ISI chief Lt-Gen (r) Faiz Hameed and others as respondents in their petitions, filed against the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) report. Justice Siddiqui and IBA counsel, after the court proceedings, held earlier in the day, filed separate applications impleading that former Chief of Army Staff General (r) Qa­mar Javed Bajwa, ex-DG Inter-Ser­vices Intelligence Lt-Gen (r) Faiz Ha­meed, Brig (r) Irfan Ramay, Brig (r) Faisal Marwat, Brig (r) Tahir Wafai are made as respondents.

They also prayed that the feder­al government through Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Justice (r) Anwar Khan Kasi, and former SC Registrar Arbab Rahim be arrayed as parties in the instant case.

Earlier, the apex court asked from former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) that why have they not made former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, ex-ISI Chief Lt-General (r) Faiz Hameed and others as respon­dents in the petitions.

A five-member of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Ja­mal Khan Mandokhel, justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan conducted hearing of ex-judge IHC Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and IBA petitions, which were filed in 2018 against the SJC decision and the notification to remove Justice Siddiqui as a judge of the IHC. The proceeding was live broadcast on the Supreme Court YouTube channel.

During the hearing, the bench pointed out to the petitioners that al­legations made in the speech and the replies by Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui im­plicate, directly or indirectly, certain former officers of Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence and it is just and proper that they be per­sonally impleaded in the instant pe­tition so as to allow them an oppor­tunity of hearing regarding the said allegations prior to any order that may be passed herein that may di­rectly or indirectly affect them.

The Chief Justice told the counsels of Shaukat Siddiqui and IBA that al­legations have been levelled against some personalities who were not present before the court. He added that those accused in the case must be made parties.

Justice Faez said; “We are not here to tell you to make anyone as par­ty. We will not hear a single word against anyone unless you make them party. You have leveled allega­tions against certain personalities, but have not make them parties.” He, therefore, advised them either to re­move all the allegations against the persons mentioned in the petitions or make them as party, and then they would hear on constitutional and legal points.

He inquired from Hamid Khan, who represented the ex-judge IHC, when the last time the case was heard. The counsel replied that his client was removed by the SJC in 2018 and thereafter he had filed a petition before the apex court, which many dates was fixed but it was not decided yet. He informed that last time the case was heard by a five-judge bench, headed by ex-CJP Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah in June 2022. The Chief Jus­tice said that the three judges who earlier heard the case have retired, two judge of the previous bench don’t like hear it further.

He said the present bench is con­stituted by the Committee in light of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, adding all the judges in the bench have not heard the case, therefore the start from the scratch. Hamid Khan then read the speech of Justice Siddiqui, which became the main ground for his re­moval by the SJC.