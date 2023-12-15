FIA arrests 3 for human smuggling, visa fraud

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three individuals on Thursday in connection with human smuggling and visa fraud in different areas of the city.

According to a spokesman for the agency, the Anti Human Trafficking Circle launched a crackdown on human smugglers. Three suspects, including an absconder Umar Shahbaz, Mehak Babar and Ahsan Elahi were arrested. The accused used to lure people with promises of overseas employ­ment and extract substantial amounts from them. Absconder Umar Shahbaz ex­tracted Rs 272,000 from a citizen with a promise to send him to Dubai. The female suspect also received lakhs of rupees from various people in different cities by falsely promising to send them to Canada. She had already been booked in three cases.

Ahsan Elahi, another suspect, fabricat­ed bank statements for obtaining a visa at the Turkish embassy, and he was arrested on a complaint from the embassy. Deputy Director Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore Riaz Khan formed a specialised squad for arrest of human smugglers.

LWMC FINES 329 PEOPLE OVER PSCA POINTATION

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), during monitoring of cleanliness in the city, imposed fine on 329 people over pointation of the Punjab Safe Cities Author­ity (PSCA) during the last 14 days. Accord­ing to a spokesperson for the authority, the PSCA is actively monitoring cleanliness op­erations in collaboration with the LWMC. The authority is sharing pictures of garbage dumped at different sites in the city with the LWMC for timely cleanliness operations.

In the current month, the Waste Manage­ment Company fined 329 people over litter­ing after the PSCA shared pictures with it. The spokesperson said that with the help of cameras, identification of overflowing gar­bage dumps is also being carried out.