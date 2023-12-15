FIA launches TIP Hotline for registration of complaints against human trafficking

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday launched the National Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Hotline for registration of complaints against human trafficking. The inauguration ceremony of National TIP Hotline for “National Referral Mechanism and Integrated Management information System” was held in collaboration with International Labour Organization (ILO) in Islamabad, said a spokesperson of the FIA. FIA Director General (DG) Mohsin Hassan Butt along with Additional DG Immigration Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui were present in the ceremony. The UNODC Country Representative, Deputy Australian High Commissioner, Director ILO, US Political Advisor, other dignitaries, senior officers of FIA and officers from the provinces across Pakistan also attended the event. Citizens can lodge companies against traffickers by calling 111-247-786. The hotline set up at the FIA headquarters and the project was completed in a short period with the support of the Australian High Commission in Islamabad and the ILO. This is a critical initiative project in the history of Pakistan, which, with a single click, will send complaint against the traffickers to concerned police station and trafficked victims will be referred to the concerned departments for welfare, spokesperson said.
Shireen Malik Sher, Additional Director/supervising and leading TIP Unit, FIA is the focal person of this project who worked under the supervision of Israr Ahmed Khan, Director Anti-Human Smuggling Directorate of the agency. While addressing the audience, DG FIIA Butt said that this project of National TIP Hotline for National Referral Mechanism represented a pivotal moment in their fight against this Trafficking in Persons crime. While acknowledging the periodic reporting by the Government of Pakistan on international obligations, he said this system represented an evolution—a stride towards a more coordinated, efficient, and harmonised approach to reporting across the country. “It’s not just a system; it’s a catalyst for change, enhancing our capacity to address trafficking in persons comprehensively,” he added. Butt expressed his profound gratitude for UNODC (United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime) for arranging this event and added that the FIA has been a proud partner in a longstanding and fruitful collaboration with the UN body. “Together, we formulated the National Action Plan to combat Trafficking In Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, setting a comprehensive agenda for our collective efforts,” he said. Deputy Australian High Commissioner commended efforts put forth by FIA and ILO to launch this application which will be revolutionary step towards warding off menace of human trafficking in all its forms.