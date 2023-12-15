FIA launches TIP Hotline for registration of complaints against human trafficking

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) on Thursday launched the National Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Hotline for registration of com­plaints against human trafficking. The inau­guration ceremony of National TIP Hotline for “National Referral Mechanism and Inte­grated Management information System” was held in collabora­tion with International Labour Organization (ILO) in Islamabad, said a spokesperson of the FIA. FIA Director Gen­eral (DG) Mohsin Has­san Butt along with Ad­ditional DG Immigration Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui were present in the ceremony. The UNODC Country Representative, Deputy Australian High Commissioner, Director ILO, US Political Advisor, other dignitaries, senior officers of FIA and offi­cers from the provinces across Pakistan also at­tended the event. Citi­zens can lodge compa­nies against traffickers by calling 111-247-786. The hotline set up at the FIA headquarters and the project was com­pleted in a short period with the support of the Australian High Com­mission in Islamabad and the ILO. This is a critical initiative proj­ect in the history of Pakistan, which, with a single click, will send complaint against the traffickers to concerned police station and traf­ficked victims will be re­ferred to the concerned departments for wel­fare, spokesperson said.

Shireen Malik Sher, Additional Director/supervising and lead­ing TIP Unit, FIA is the focal person of this project who worked under the supervision of Israr Ahmed Khan, Director Anti-Human Smuggling Directorate of the agency. While ad­dressing the audience, DG FIIA Butt said that this project of National TIP Hotline for National Referral Mechanism represented a pivotal moment in their fight against this Trafficking in Persons crime. While acknowledging the pe­riodic reporting by the Government of Paki­stan on international obligations, he said this system represented an evolution—a stride towards a more coor­dinated, efficient, and harmonised approach to reporting across the country. “It’s not just a system; it’s a catalyst for change, enhancing our capacity to address trafficking in persons comprehensively,” he added. Butt expressed his profound gratitude for UNODC (United Na­tion Office on Drugs and Crime) for arrang­ing this event and add­ed that the FIA has been a proud partner in a longstanding and fruit­ful collaboration with the UN body. “Together, we formulated the Na­tional Action Plan to combat Trafficking In Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, setting a comprehensive agenda for our collective ef­forts,” he said. Deputy Australian High Com­missioner commended efforts put forth by FIA and ILO to launch this application which will be revolutionary step towards warding off menace of human traf­ficking in all its forms.