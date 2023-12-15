Global guides

In today’s educational landscape, teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the minds and personalities of the next generation, serving as the backbone of a society’s future foundation. However, the demanding nature of the profession underscores the urgency to elevate the respect for teachers in the present generation. Exemplary nations like South Korea, Singapore, and Finland provide insights into societies that highly value teachers. Finland, for instance, grants teachers considerable autonomy and intensive training, reflecting a profound belief in their capabilities. In acknowledgment of teachers’ significance in forging a bright future, South Korea and Singapore heavily invest in professional development, competitive pay, and robust teacher training.
Sufficient compensation is a key element that contributes to the success of these countries’ educational systems. Competitive pay serves as a strategic investment in higher education rather than a mere financial perk. Financial recognition enables teachers to focus on the welfare and education of their students, alleviating concerns about their livelihood. This stands in stark contrast to the situation in Pakistan, where numerous teachers grapple with meagre pay and inadequate resources. Insufficient compensation can erode teachers’ motivation and effectiveness, negatively impacting the overall quality of education in the country.
Beyond financial remuneration, it is imperative to acknowledge teachers’ hard work and provide the resources they need to excel in their roles. Adequate pay motivates educators to go above and beyond, fostering a supportive learning environment and establishing meaningful connections with their students. This, in turn, contributes to a positive and knowledgeable impact on society over the long term. It is crucial to address global challenges faced by teachers, both in terms of recognition and compensation.
The current generation of teachers merits heightened recognition and support, given their vital role in shaping the future of our society. Drawing inspiration from nations that prioritise and value educators, it is evident that addressing issues such as salaries is essential to relieve stress and enhance teachers’ focus on the well-being and education of their students. By cultivating a culture that appreciates and invests in teachers, we can collectively contribute to a more enlightened and prosperous global future.
MUSFIRAH SALEEM,
Karachi.