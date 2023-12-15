In today’s educational landscape, teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the minds and personali­ties of the next generation, serving as the backbone of a society’s fu­ture foundation. However, the de­manding nature of the profession underscores the urgency to ele­vate the respect for teachers in the present generation. Exemplary na­tions like South Korea, Singapore, and Finland provide insights into societies that highly value teach­ers. Finland, for instance, grants teachers considerable autonomy and intensive training, reflecting a profound belief in their capabili­ties. In acknowledgment of teach­ers’ significance in forging a bright future, South Korea and Singapore heavily invest in professional de­velopment, competitive pay, and robust teacher training.

Sufficient compensation is a key element that contributes to the success of these countries’ edu­cational systems. Competitive pay serves as a strategic investment in higher education rather than a mere financial perk. Financial rec­ognition enables teachers to fo­cus on the welfare and education of their students, alleviating con­cerns about their livelihood. This stands in stark contrast to the sit­uation in Pakistan, where numer­ous teachers grapple with meagre pay and inadequate resources. Insufficient compensation can erode teachers’ motivation and effectiveness, negatively impact­ing the overall quality of educa­tion in the country.

Beyond financial remunera­tion, it is imperative to acknowl­edge teachers’ hard work and pro­vide the resources they need to excel in their roles. Adequate pay motivates educators to go above and beyond, fostering a support­ive learning environment and es­tablishing meaningful connec­tions with their students. This, in turn, contributes to a positive and knowledgeable impact on society over the long term. It is crucial to address global challenges faced by teachers, both in terms of recogni­tion and compensation.

The current generation of teach­ers merits heightened recognition and support, given their vital role in shaping the future of our soci­ety. Drawing inspiration from na­tions that prioritise and value educators, it is evident that ad­dressing issues such as salaries is essential to relieve stress and en­hance teachers’ focus on the well-being and education of their stu­dents. By cultivating a culture that appreciates and invests in teach­ers, we can collectively contribute to a more enlightened and pros­perous global future.

MUSFIRAH SALEEM,

Karachi.