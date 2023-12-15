Gold rates up by Rs5,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD-The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs5,700 and was sold at Rs218,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs212,600 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs4,887 to Rs187,157 from Rs182,270, whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,561 from Rs167,081, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs70 to Rs2,650, whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs60.01 to Rs2,271.94. The price of gold in the international market increased by $54 to $2,052 from $1,998, the association reported.