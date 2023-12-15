Govt providing equal opportunities to all registered parties: Info Minister

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said the government is providing equal opportunities to all the registered parties.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said the leaders of political parties have the right to criticize.

He said if anyone has a complaint, they should approach the Election Commission of Pakistan.

To a question, the information minister said the ECP has the authority to appoint District Returning Officers. He said under article 218(3) of the constitution, the ECP is the only responsible institution to conduct the elections.

Talking about Press freedom in the country, the information minister said Media is free in Pakistan and everyone has the right to freedom of expression under article 19 and 19-A of the constitution.