HEC and Microsoft Forge Strategic Partnership transforming education in the era of AI

The long-term cooperation between the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft continues. The Education Transformation Agreement (ETA) was signed at a ceremony in Islamabad, which aims to further modernize technological education in the country. At the same time, the Imagine Cup competition n, Founders Hub & AI Skilling for students was launched, in which participants will present their innovative projects and entrepreneurial endeavors. The project was graced by the Presence of Mr. Hassan Nasir Jamy Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication.

"In the era of AI, education stands at the threshold of unprecedented transformation. The collaboration between Microsoft and HEC through the Education Transformation Agreement is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and equipping the youth with the skills needed for the future," remarked Jibran Jamshad, Country Principal Officer & Regional Education Lead at Microsoft.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum, Executive Director HEC, setting the tone for an insightful day of discussions and partnerships and highlighting the important role of the Founders Hub & AI Skilling.

A notable speech was given by Mr. Hassan Nasir Jamy Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication stating that “Embracing Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence is not just a choice; it's a strategic imperative in our rapidly advancing world. These innovations act as a compass, guiding us through progress and unlocking new frontiers, shaping a future marked by innovation, efficiency, and endless possibilities.”

The highlight of the ceremony was the official signing of the Education Transformation Agreement, marking the continuity of a transformative journey in education for Pakistan. Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating, "The ETA with Microsoft represents a commitment to embracing technology in education and fostering a culture of innovation. This collaboration is enabling us create a dynamic and adaptive learning environment for our students."