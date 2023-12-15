High achievers honoured by British Council, Pearson

KARACHI-In order to celebrate educational excellence and reward learners for their outstanding results, British Council Pakistan and Pearson hosted the Outstanding Pearson Learners Award Ceremony (OPLA) in Karachi on Thursday.

These awards are awarded to learners worldwide, and in Pakistan were awarded to those who took Pearson Edexcel iPrimary, iLowerSecondary, International GCSE, GCSE, International A level examinations in the October 2022, January 2023 or May/June 2023 exam series and achieved outstanding results. The award categories that recognised over 100 learners for their Pearson qualifications were for The Highest Mark in the World, The Highest Mark in Asia, The Highest Mark in the Country, The Highest Mark in the Province and Highest Subject Marks.

The award ceremony was attended by Kathryn Booth, Director, Pearson School Qualifications Pearson Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey, Ms. Ayesha Zaheer, Head Business Development Pakistan, Pearson, Fareed Shaikh, Regional Development Manager Pakistan Pearson, Abdullah Lateef Khan, Regional Development Manager Pakistan, Pearson and Amanda Ingram, Exams Director, Pakistan, British Council alongside Pearson Edexcel partner schools’ leadership, principals, teachers, parents and distinguished guests.

On the occasion, Kathryn Booth said, “The High Achievers Award Ceremony is always special and memorable day for Pearson Qualifications, and I am delighted to be part of this event recognising the hard work and perseverance of the high achievers. Pearson and British Council also recognized the dedication of the Teachers, exam officers and partners who contributed to the success of these young learners. Amanda Ingram, Exams Director, Pakistan, British Council, congratulated the award winners and said, “The High Achievers Awards Ceremony is an important annual event whereby Pearson and the British Council are able to recognise and celebrate these achievements in the best possible way.” Ayesha Zaheer, Head Business Development Pakistan, Pearson, said, “It’s just amazing to acknowledge the award winners that we have today. The parents, the teachers, the heads of schools and even the non-teaching staff matter, everyone contributing to ensure that we impact the lives of these learners positively.”

Abdullah Lateef Khan RDM Pearson Pakistan, said, “It is thrilling to see the Pakistani students are getting top positions in the world and Asia. We in Pearson will continue to provide the quality education to our younger generation through our Partner schools” Now in their second year, Pearson Edexcel Onscreen exams are tried and tested with more qualifications and subjects being added each year.