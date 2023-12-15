Friday, December 15, 2023
Hungary vetoes $54bn EU funding for Ukraine

3:28 PM | December 15, 2023
Hungary has vetoed EU funding of €50 billion (over $54.9 billion) for Ukraine, the country's prime minister said on Friday.

Prime Minister Victor Orban announced on X that the country vetoed both extra funding for Ukraine and the EU’s seven-year budget, also known as the multi-annual financial framework (MFF).

“We will come back to the issue next year in the European Commission after proper preparation,” he added.

In reference to the decision made on Thursday to start the accession negotiations with Ukraine, he said this would be "a bad decision," and stressed that Hungary "didn’t participate in the decision."

