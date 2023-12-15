Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IHC declares NA-35, NA-36 demarcation null and void

IHC declares NA-35, NA-36 demarcation null and void
Web Desk
8:14 PM | December 15, 2023
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared the demarcation of the two National Assembly seats, NA-35 and NA-36, null and void.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the order.

The court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to redefine the constituencies after hearing all the parties again.

The applicant maintained that according to sections of the Election Act 2017, the population of all constituencies should be homogeneous, and the variation in population between two or more constituencies should not ordinarily exceed 10 per cent.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the court set aside the ECP's notification of the two constituencies and referred the matter back to the polls governing body.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023