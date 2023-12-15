Friday, December 15, 2023
Imran remanded to NAB for two days in gifts case
Ali Hamza
December 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Accountability Court Judge M. Bashir granted 2-day physical remand of former prime minister Imran Khan to NAB in the Toshakhana case after the hearing at Central Prison, Adyala, Rawalpindi on Thursday. 

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB, Muzaffar Abbasi had requested for 7-day physical remand of Imran for investigation and interrogation in the case. According to sources, Advocate Shehbaz Khosa, who was represent­ing Imran Khan, argued before the court that Imran Khan is incarcerated and he has been interrogated for 22 days continuously by NAB so the court can’t allow physical remand of the ac­cused again and again in same case. Muzaffar Ab­basi argued before the court that when teams arrived to interrogate Mr. Khan had said that he was too tired for interrogation. Advocate Khosa also told the court that we’ve admitted that we’ve sold the gifts after following proper SOPs. Af­ter hearing the arguments, Judge M. Bashir granted 2-day physical remand of Imran to NAB.

Ali Hamza

