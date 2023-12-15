Indian Collusion in East Pakistan

December 16 is a day of tragedy, when Pakistan was dismembered and the new state of Bangladesh was created in 1971 as part of the Indian collusion which still continues.

In this context, Asoka Raina in his book, ‘Inside RAW: The Story of India’s Secret Service’ disclosed: “Indian intelligence agencies were involved in erstwhile East Pakistan…its operatives were in touch with Sheikh Mujib as the possible ‘Father’ of a new nation…Bangladesh, who went to Agartala in 1965. The famous Agartala case was unearthed in 1967. In fact, the main purpose of raising RAW in 1968 was to organise covert operations in Bangladesh. Indian army officers and RAW officials used Bengali refugees to set up Mukti Bahini…RAW had established the network of a separatist movement through ‘cells’ within East Pakistan and military training camps in Indian territory adjoining East Pakistan…carrying out acts of sabotage against communication lines so that Indian forces simply marched in at the ‘right’ time…conducting unconventional guerrilla acts against the Pakistani defence forces.”

Before the 1971 war, Mujibur Rahman had announced a separate national flag for East Pakistan in his six points, which also included that the currency of East Pakistan should be different along with a separate military.

Notably, since Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina came into power; New Delhi has been employing various tactics to entrap Bangladesh by exploiting her pro-Indian tilt against Pakistan and even against the people of Bangladesh. In this connection, after 42 years to the events of 1971, Abdul Qadir, the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was hanged because of his loyalty to Pakistan. Executions of Mujadid and Chaudry of JI were also part of the same scheme.

Ironically, the Awami League’s so-called nationalism is based on fabricated figures about the killing of three million Bengali people by Pakistan Army in 1971. This figure was never authenticated by independent researchers. A famous Bengali journalist Sarmila Bose authored the book, “Dead Reckoning: Memories of the 1971 Bangladesh War” after thorough investigation. She terms the number a gigantic rumour. Richard Sisson and Leo E Rose, in a book titled, “War and Secession: Pakistan, India and the Creation of Bangladesh” clearly pointed out that the figures of the so-called genocide were faked by India. Addressing a ceremony during his Bangladesh tour, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly stated on June 7, 2015 that Indian forces helped Mukti Bahini to turn East Pakistan into Bangladesh. He elaborated that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had played an active role in separating East Pakistan, and he had also come to Delhi in 1971 to participate in the Satyagraha Movement, launched by Jana Sangh as a volunteer to garner support for the Mukti Bahini.

Now, PM Modi is implementing the same conspiracy especially against Pakistan’s Balochistan province. RAW is supplying arms to the separatist elements and is encouraging anti-Pakistan Baloch leaders to continue opposing the federation of Pakistan. Pakistan’s Armed Forces and premier intelligence agency, the ISI have successfully broken the backbone of the foreign-backed terrorists. Peace has been restored in Balochistan, Karachi and other vulnerable regions.

But, in the recent past, terrorist attacks in various provinces, particularly in Balochistan, show that external spy agencies, especially RAW want to damage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In this respect, in November, 2020 at a joint press conference and a joint press briefing, the then DG of ISPR Major-General Babar Iftikhar and the ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had unveiled a dossier containing “irrefutable evidence” of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the country’s security agencies had arrested the terrorists involved in a blast which occurred on June 23, 2021 near the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed’s house in Johar Town, Lahore. Addressing a press conference, Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani proved that the mastermind behind the blast was an Indian citizen, having clear links with RAW.

It is mentionable that in a news release, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed that the security forces on December 12, 2023 killed twenty-seven terrorists in various intelligence-based operations, conducted to contain the increased activities of terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan District, while successfully thwarting insurgents’ attacks at a military post in Daraban area—twenty three brave soldiers embraced Shahadat (Martyrdom).