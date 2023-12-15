Induction process of admissions in 16 Daanish Schools completed,

LAHORE - The induction process of admis­sions in 16 Daanish Schools for the session 2024 has been com­pleted, in total 26000 candidates applied against 1584 seats. This year on the average 17 applica­tions have been received against 1 seat i.e 1 :17. The number of applicants has increased mani­fold as compare to previous year. As per details, in 16 Daanish Schools, against 1366 available deserving category seats 23000 applications were received, whereas against 218 provincial quota seats (KPK, Balochistan, Sindh, AJK, PATA (Punjab), Cho­listan & Gilgit Baltistan) 2500 candidates applied. Result of entry test has been uploaded on­line. Managing Director, Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority, said that the confidence of the parents on Daanish Schools has been increasing day by day due to excellent academic results and exceptional boarding facilities. This fact is evident from the in­creased number of applicants desirous to get admission in Daanish Schools.