Intercollegiate Girls Sports Festival from Jan 15 in Karachi  

LAHORE -Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), in collaboration with Firdous Ittehad Social and Sports Welfare Organization, is organizing Intercollegiate Girls Sports and Cultural Festival in Karachi from January 15 to 22. Apart from sports and speech competitions, there will also be a cultural one-day program. This was announced by Shahida Parveen, President of Firdous Ittehad. A committee has been formed in this regard. Renowned sports patron and organizer Begum Asma Ali Shah will be chairperson of the committee while Director of Physical Education of Government National College Saeeda Iftikhar is organizing secretary and Zaima Khatun, Ayesha Fayaz Khanani, Shazia Kamran as its members and PWD is the media coordinator.