Interior Minister inaugurates Forensic Lab at ANF Academy

Caretaker Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has inaugurated the Forensic Lab at the Anti-Narcotics Force Academy.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Islamabad today, he emphasized the lab's crucial role in expediting prosecutions, easing the burden on other forensic facilities, and improving drug detection efficiency through advanced equipment.

The Minister said praised the pivotal role of the Anti-Narcotics Force in combating drug trafficking at national, regional, and global levels. He assured the force of complete support in addressing any inadequacies to more effectively combat the menace of drug trafficking.