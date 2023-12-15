Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Joint efforts acknowledged in livestock training

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Dr. Muhammad Israr, the Secretary of Livestock, Fisheries, and Coop­erative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recently inspected the Animal Husbandry In-Service Training In­stitute (AHITI) in Peshawar.

Accompanied by Principal AHI­TI Mian Ahadullah and other per­tinent officers, the visit encom­passed an extensive examination of various departments and facil­ities.

Secretary Dr. Israr delved into the training facility’s classrooms, and male and female hostels, and evaluated ongoing work in semi­nar rooms and other training ar­eas. He received comprehensive briefings on technical training in animal husbandry, consultan­cy services, and the progress of courses conducted within the in­stitute.

Expressing gratitude for the col­laborative efforts of UNIDO and JICA in managing the Meat Train­ing Facility Center, Secretary Dr Israr acknowledged their in­vestment’s significance in train­ing butchers, especially in cattle slaughtering. He directed the Prin­cipal of AHITI to submit a detailed report outlining modern necessi­ties and facilities aimed at enhanc­ing the institute’s services for the benefit of cattle ranchers.

PBC, SCBA concerned over SC verdict over civilians military trials

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1702535318.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023