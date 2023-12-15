Joint efforts acknowledged in livestock training

PESHAWAR - Dr. Muhammad Israr, the Secretary of Livestock, Fisheries, and Coop­erative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recently inspected the Animal Husbandry In-Service Training In­stitute (AHITI) in Peshawar.

Accompanied by Principal AHI­TI Mian Ahadullah and other per­tinent officers, the visit encom­passed an extensive examination of various departments and facil­ities.

Secretary Dr. Israr delved into the training facility’s classrooms, and male and female hostels, and evaluated ongoing work in semi­nar rooms and other training ar­eas. He received comprehensive briefings on technical training in animal husbandry, consultan­cy services, and the progress of courses conducted within the in­stitute.

Expressing gratitude for the col­laborative efforts of UNIDO and JICA in managing the Meat Train­ing Facility Center, Secretary Dr Israr acknowledged their in­vestment’s significance in train­ing butchers, especially in cattle slaughtering. He directed the Prin­cipal of AHITI to submit a detailed report outlining modern necessi­ties and facilities aimed at enhanc­ing the institute’s services for the benefit of cattle ranchers.