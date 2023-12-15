Joint efforts acknowledged in livestock training

PESHAWAR - Dr. Muhammad Israr, the Secretary of Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recently inspected the Animal Husbandry In-Service Training Institute (AHITI) in Peshawar.
Accompanied by Principal AHITI Mian Ahadullah and other pertinent officers, the visit encompassed an extensive examination of various departments and facilities.
Secretary Dr. Israr delved into the training facility’s classrooms, and male and female hostels, and evaluated ongoing work in seminar rooms and other training areas. He received comprehensive briefings on technical training in animal husbandry, consultancy services, and the progress of courses conducted within the institute.
Expressing gratitude for the collaborative efforts of UNIDO and JICA in managing the Meat Training Facility Center, Secretary Dr Israr acknowledged their investment’s significance in training butchers, especially in cattle slaughtering. He directed the Principal of AHITI to submit a detailed report outlining modern necessities and facilities aimed at enhancing the institute’s services for the benefit of cattle ranchers.