Friday, December 15, 2023
Jubilee Life stands as sole insurance company in Pakistan to bag Top 25 Companies Award by PSX

December 15, 2023
KARACHI-Mr Farhan Faridi, Group Head, Retail Operations, Marketing and Administration at Jubilee Life Insurance receives the Top 25 Companies Award by Pakistan Stock Exchange from Hon’ble Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at a ceremony held at Mohatta Palace, Karachi. This is the fourth time that Jubilee Life has won the prestigious accolade in the last decade and it is the only insurance company in Pakistan to bag the award this year.
The annual awards by PSX evaluate organisations on a qualitative as well as quantitative basis where financial performance, CSR initiatives, and reporting on SDGs are just some of the criteria for rigorous evaluation. Jubilee Life’s robust financial management as well as commitment beyond the numbers remain exceptional, a feat that was recognised by the leading regulatory authority for companies in Pakistan, the PSX. Jubilee Life remains devoted to serving its customers with dedication and achieving further laurels in times to come.

