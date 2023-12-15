Karachi police kill three ‘dacoits’ in separate encounters

KARACHI-Karachi police Thursday claimed to have shot dead two ‘dacoits’ in an encounter in the city’s Kamran Chowrangi area.

According to police, the ‘encounter’ took place in the limits of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station, when two people riding a motorbike opened fire at the police party after being asked to stop for a security check. In retaliatory fire, two ‘dacoits’ named Qalb Ali and Muhammad Ramzan were shot dead. Weapons, snatched money and mobile phones were also recovered from their custody, the police claimed. Earlier on December 6, last year, two alleged bandits were killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area. The encounter with five robbers riding on motorbikes occurred near Mangal Bazar. The criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party arrived at the scene. Seeing the police, the bandits opened fire and in a retaliatory fire two of them were shot dead on the spot, while one of them was arrested in injured condition.

Meanwhile, a notorious robber was killed in heavy exchange of fire with police here in the wee hours of Thursday. According to DPO Zahid Nawaz, the police was taking robber Ali Shah to point suspected hideout of their accomplices when nine robbers ambushed, got him free from police custody and escaped the scene. The police by installing pickets at various points launched operation for fled robbers and an exchange of fire took place with robbers Wandala Dayal Shah picket. The fire exchange continued for two hours in which Ali Shah was killed while others managed to flee. The killed robber was wanted by police in various cases of robberies, murder and street crimes.