Keenjhar Lake Resort an ideal tourist attraction

Boasting a range of top-notch facilities, the Keenjhar Lake Resort (KLR) – located in the historic Thatta district of Sindh – awaits its promotion as an ideal spot for both domestic and foreign tourists.

Talking to WealthPK, Gul Hassan, the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) Admin Officer, opined that this resort spanned over a total of 6.5 acres. He said the resort had trained staff and carried the best accommodation and recreational facilities (amusement park, an outdoor pool, boats, and fishing flair). Special arrangements are also available for the disabled persons. The lake is rich in a variety of aquatic plants like phragmites, typha, hydrilla, and lotus, and is a sanctuary for migratory birds from Siberia.

Another main attraction of this resort is its location in the historical city of Thatta that was once the medieval capital city of Sindh. More than 200 archaeological and heritage sites are located here. Makli Necropolis in Thatta is one of the world's oldest and largest cemeteries, which was declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 1981.

"Though the STDC is promoting this resort at all levels, a little more presentation at the Pakistan Pavilion in different tourism fares is badly needed. Its showcasing will prove an interesting blend of both historic and modern cultures," Hassan added.

Talking to WealthPK about the Keenjhar Lake Resort (KLR), the Regional Manager (South) at the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), Makhdoom Gulzar Ahmed, said a regular staff of 39 people was deputed at the resort.

The summer season attracts a good inflow of tourists, with more than 8,000 visitors a week. However, the number of visitors multiplies on weekends and special occasions. In winter, the tourist rush is a bit low. The resort consists of a leisure park, a jogging track, and 34 huts or serving apartments divided into three different categories: "Super deluxe," "Deluxe," and "executive huts" with economic fairs, occasionally varying. All these huts are usually packed on regular days, but booking starts 15 to 20 days ago for weekends.

The restaurant is named after the fabled queen as "Noori Restaurant." More than 100 cuisines can be served here on demand to meet the culinary needs of international tourists. A regular menu of traditional meals is also available.

Sharing the history of Keenjhar Lake, Makhdoom Gulzar said it was also known as Kalri Lake, a popular tourist spot and one of the largest freshwater lakes in the country. It is 122 km from Karachi and is spread over an area of about 54 square miles with an irregular shoreline and various water levels but not more than 26 feet deep.

This irrigation lake is fed by the "Kalri Baghar feeder upper" source from the right bank of Ghulam Muhammad Barrage. The lake was formed by the union of two lakes, Sonehri and Keenjhar. Both were two smaller depressions, which were merged in 1958 by dynamiting the separating hills. It is an important water source for Karachi, Thatta, and nearby cities.

In the middle of the lake lies the grave of Queen Noori, the wife of Jam Khair ud Din Tamachi (reigned from 1367-1379 AD), a ruler of the Samma dynasty (1335-1520 AD) in Sindh. The story of their love is folklore in Sindh, well described in "Shah Jo Risalo," written by Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, a follower of Sufism.

In conclusion, Gulzar said Sindh had many tourist points, but KLR was unique among them all due to its surrounding historical spots. The lake is also a centuries-old historic asset and its true promotion at both national and international levels is important.