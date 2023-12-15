Kidnapped Karachi youth returns home unharmed

KARACHI-The 19-year-old boy, Mujtaba – who had been kidnapped a day before – returned home at 3 am on Thursday, says the victim’s family statement. According to the details, Mujtaba advertised a plot for sale on an online property-selling website and was held hostage along with his mother and friend Osama by two armed men near the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. The victim’s mother in her statement claimed that a man named Kamran Pasha pulled out a gun near Ahsanabad, forced her and Mujtaba’s friend to leave the car near Jamali Bridge – Super Highway, and abducted Mujtaba along with the c