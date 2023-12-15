PESHAWAR - The caretaker Chief Min­ister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, emphasized the pivotal role of the police in upholding law and or­der and safeguarding public welfare and prop­erty. He highlighted the region’s sensitivity, un­derscoring the need for heightened dedication in policing compared to other areas.

“Our stance against an­ti-state elements is res­olute. Both federal and provincial authorities, along with law enforce­ment agencies and the public, are aligned in this regard,” he assert­ed. Shah emphasized the imperative link between the country’s stability and peace in the merged districts. While the ad­ministrative merger of erstwhile FATA is com­plete, the pending finan­cial integration demands urgent attention.

The ongoing financial instability at the nation­al level has impeded the development process in the newly merged areas. The issue of funding for these districts has been raised with the caretaker Prime Minister, fostering hope for imminent im­provements.

Addressing un­der-training Assistant Superintendents of Po­lice (ASPs) at the Chief Minister’s House, Shah, accompanied by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Addition­al Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed, elucidat­ed the province’s demo­graphics, law and order scenario, actions against illegal activities, devel­opmental initiatives, economic status, merged district concerns, and re­lated affairs.

Welcoming the ASPs, Shah urged their ded­ication and honesty in serving the nation. He emphasized the tran­sient nature of positions and life itself, advocating against the betrayal of professional obligations.

Highlighting the po­lice’s pivotal role in fos­tering societal peace, Shah commended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for their unwa­vering commitment dur­ing the war against ter­rorism. He reaffirmed a firm stance against those opposing the state or its constitution, asserting stringent actions against such adversaries to up­hold governmental au­thority.

Regarding the develop­ment of merged districts, Shah acknowledged the provincial government’s priority but lamented fi­nancial constraints hin­dering progress. He ex­pressed determination to address these issues in collaboration with the caretaker Prime Minister.

Shah unveiled plans for the “Khushhal Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Pro­gram,” focusing on im­parting technical skills to the province’s youth, especially from the new­ly merged districts. The program aims to channel their potential towards constructive pursuits, of­fering employment op­portunities domestically and abroad.

The overarching objec­tive, Shah emphasized, is to steer the youth away from negative activities and leverage their abili­ties for national develop­ment, fostering responsi­ble citizenship.