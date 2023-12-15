KP CM stresses police role amidst development challenges

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, emphasized the pivotal role of the police in upholding law and order and safeguarding public welfare and property. He highlighted the region’s sensitivity, underscoring the need for heightened dedication in policing compared to other areas.
“Our stance against anti-state elements is resolute. Both federal and provincial authorities, along with law enforcement agencies and the public, are aligned in this regard,” he asserted. Shah emphasized the imperative link between the country’s stability and peace in the merged districts. While the administrative merger of erstwhile FATA is complete, the pending financial integration demands urgent attention.
The ongoing financial instability at the national level has impeded the development process in the newly merged areas. The issue of funding for these districts has been raised with the caretaker Prime Minister, fostering hope for imminent improvements.
Addressing under-training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) at the Chief Minister’s House, Shah, accompanied by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed, elucidated the province’s demographics, law and order scenario, actions against illegal activities, developmental initiatives, economic status, merged district concerns, and related affairs.
Welcoming the ASPs, Shah urged their dedication and honesty in serving the nation. He emphasized the transient nature of positions and life itself, advocating against the betrayal of professional obligations.
Highlighting the police’s pivotal role in fostering societal peace, Shah commended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for their unwavering commitment during the war against terrorism. He reaffirmed a firm stance against those opposing the state or its constitution, asserting stringent actions against such adversaries to uphold governmental authority.
Regarding the development of merged districts, Shah acknowledged the provincial government’s priority but lamented financial constraints hindering progress. He expressed determination to address these issues in collaboration with the caretaker Prime Minister.
Shah unveiled plans for the “Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program,” focusing on imparting technical skills to the province’s youth, especially from the newly merged districts. The program aims to channel their potential towards constructive pursuits, offering employment opportunities domestically and abroad.
The overarching objective, Shah emphasized, is to steer the youth away from negative activities and leverage their abilities for national development, fostering responsible citizenship.