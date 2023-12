A delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association called on Governor Haji Ghulam Ali in Peshawar on Friday.

The delegation apprised the Governor of their grievances about increase in gas prices.

Haji Ghulam Ali assured the delegation that their grievances will be conveyed to the Prime Minister.

He said textile is the largest industry in Pakistan’s economy and advancement in the textile sector will boost national economy.