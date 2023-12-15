KP industrial sector sees remarkable growth

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Minister for Industries, Com­merce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, made a groundbreak­ing visit to Nowshera, marking the commencement of a pioneering splint manufacturing unit.

Supported by a $16 million Canadi­an investment in the Export Processing Zone, this project is set to emerge as the world’s largest facility in its catego­ry. With an impressive eight assembly lines, surpassing the global standard of three, it anticipates employing approx­imately 800 individuals. Notably, 60% of the workforce will comprise female employees, receiving facilities adher­ing to international labour standards.

Dr Aamer Abdullah’s visit also saw the inauguration of three manufactur­ing units specializing in leather, plastic, and pipes, injecting a total investment of 210 million rupees into the Now­shera Economic Zone and creating job opportunities for about 330 people. Furthermore, the minister inspected a soap and chemicals industry unit un­der construction in the economic zone, anticipating an investment of 500 mil­lion rupees and providing employment for roughly 250 individuals.

Upon arrival at Nowshera Economic Zone, the minister was warmly received by officials who briefed him on the suc­cessful revival of six ailing industries across various sectors within the pro­cessing zone. In his remarks, the caretak­er minister hailed the establishment of these factories as a pivotal stride in the province’s economic development. He expressed optimism for the continuity of investment-friendly policies, emphasiz­ing the need to attract future investors.

Acknowledging the commendable ef­forts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Eco­nomic Zones Development and Manage­ment Company, the minister pledged unwavering support, recognizing their pivotal role in securing substantial Ca­nadian investment for the province.