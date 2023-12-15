KP industrial sector sees remarkable growth

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, made a groundbreaking visit to Nowshera, marking the commencement of a pioneering splint manufacturing unit.
Supported by a $16 million Canadian investment in the Export Processing Zone, this project is set to emerge as the world’s largest facility in its category. With an impressive eight assembly lines, surpassing the global standard of three, it anticipates employing approximately 800 individuals. Notably, 60% of the workforce will comprise female employees, receiving facilities adhering to international labour standards.
Dr Aamer Abdullah’s visit also saw the inauguration of three manufacturing units specializing in leather, plastic, and pipes, injecting a total investment of 210 million rupees into the Nowshera Economic Zone and creating job opportunities for about 330 people. Furthermore, the minister inspected a soap and chemicals industry unit under construction in the economic zone, anticipating an investment of 500 million rupees and providing employment for roughly 250 individuals.
Upon arrival at Nowshera Economic Zone, the minister was warmly received by officials who briefed him on the successful revival of six ailing industries across various sectors within the processing zone. In his remarks, the caretaker minister hailed the establishment of these factories as a pivotal stride in the province’s economic development. He expressed optimism for the continuity of investment-friendly policies, emphasizing the need to attract future investors.
Acknowledging the commendable efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, the minister pledged unwavering support, recognizing their pivotal role in securing substantial Canadian investment for the province.