KP minister announces wagons for tribal dist education

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Prima­ry, Secondary, and Higher Education, Prof Dr Qasim Jan, has emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the education system despite resource constraints.

Highlighting the challenges faced by colleges across provinces and merged districts, the minister outlined special measures underway. Notably, he announced the provision of Hiace vehicles to ease travel for teachers and students in tribal districts.

The announcement took place at a ceremony where keys to the vehicles were handed over to principals of nine colleges by the Higher Education Department. The event saw the presence of key figures, including Addi­tional Secretary of Higher Education Mazhar Ali Shah and Director of Higher Education Dr Faridullah Shah.