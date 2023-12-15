Kristen Stewart to shine bright at Sundance Festival

LONDON - Kristen Stewart, the enigmatic beauty who rose to stardom in the Twilight saga and carved her path through independent cinema, will be honoured with the Visionary Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The announcement, made amidst the buzz of the upcoming festival, solidifies Stewart’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the world of film. Stewart’s career trajectory is a testament to her artistic bravery. From the introspective teenager in The Cake Eaters to the electrifying Joan Jett in The Runaways, Stewart has consistently sought roles that challenge and elevate her. Her Oscar-nominated turn as Princess Diana in Spencer demonstrated her ability to both capture a global icon’s essence and breathe life into her inner turmoil. The Visionary Award, bestowed upon filmmakers who “demonstrate innovative talent, bold originality, and unique artistic vision,” couldn’t be more fitting for Stewart. Her chameleon-like performances, raw emotional intensity, and unwavering commitment to auteur projects have solidified her as a true artist at the forefront of contemporary cinema. “Kristen Stewart is a fearless and singular talent who has redefined what it means to be a successful movie star,” remarked Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Film Festival. “Her range, intelligence, and dedication to the craft are truly inspiring, and we are thrilled to honour her with the Visionary Award.”