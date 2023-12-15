Larkana police arrest criminals, seize drugs, cell phones

LARKANA - The Larka­na District Police raided var­ious places here on Thursday and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug peddlers, Pro-claimed offenders, and absconders, and recovered weapons, narcotics, liquor, Mobile phones, ammuni­tion, and motorcycles. On the strict directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi, teams of various po­lice stations conducted many raids. Dari Police Station of Larkana City, Allahabad Po­lice Station of Larkana, Mar­ket Police Station of Larkana City, Ratodero Police Station, Ali Goharabad Police Sta­tion, Sehar Police Station, Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto Po­lice Station and other police stations of Larkana district raided at various areas of the district and arrested the notorious criminal, outlaws, Robbers, Drug-peddlers, proclaimed offenders and absconders in various hei­nous cases namely accused Afaq Metlo, Abdul Rauf Shai­kh, Ali Abass Chandio, Nawaz Sehar, Akbar Khokhar, Mu­hammad Khan Khokhar, and others and recovered the arms & ammunition and mo­bile phones from their pos­session. On the other hand, ASP City Larkana Atif Amir handed over the recovered mobile phones from the out­laws to the owners Muham­mad Aslam, Amir Ali, Rajab Ali, Sajid Ali, and others dur­ing the operation. Larkana Police have registered cases against the accused and fur­ther investigations are un­derway. SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi said the arrested accused were involved in different crimi­nal cases and some of them were proclaimed abscond­ers, criminal elements will be dealt with stern action, adding that the crackdown operation will be continued against the criminal ele­ments till the desired results.