Lawyers protest Indian court’s verdict on IIOJK

PESHAWAR - On the call of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, lawyers across the province observed a province-wide strike on Thursday to express their disapproval of the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The strike resulted in a suspension of court proceedings as lawyers refrained from participating in cases. Zarrar Shah Khan, the council’s vice chairman, Syed Mubashir Shah, the chairman Executive, and other members condemned the Indian court’s decision and demonstrated solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The lawyers criticized the Indian government’s violation of international laws through the imposition of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.
They stressed that the international community should remain focused on the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir.