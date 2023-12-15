Lawyers protest Indian court’s verdict on IIOJK

PESHAWAR - On the call of the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Bar Council, lawyers across the province observed a province-wide strike on Thursday to express their disapproval of the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The strike resulted in a suspen­sion of court proceedings as law­yers refrained from participating in cases. Zarrar Shah Khan, the coun­cil’s vice chairman, Syed Mubashir Shah, the chairman Executive, and other members condemned the In­dian court’s decision and demon­strated solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The lawyers criticized the Indian government’s violation of interna­tional laws through the imposition of Article 370 of the Indian Consti­tution on August 5, 2019.

They stressed that the interna­tional community should remain focused on the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir.