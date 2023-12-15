Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lawyers protest Indian court’s verdict on IIOJK

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  On the call of the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Bar Council, lawyers across the province observed a province-wide strike on Thursday to express their disapproval of the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The strike resulted in a suspen­sion of court proceedings as law­yers refrained from participating in cases. Zarrar Shah Khan, the coun­cil’s vice chairman, Syed Mubashir Shah, the chairman Executive, and other members condemned the In­dian court’s decision and demon­strated solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The lawyers criticized the Indian government’s violation of interna­tional laws through the imposition of Article 370 of the Indian Consti­tution on August 5, 2019. 

They stressed that the interna­tional community should remain focused on the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir.

PBC, SCBA concerned over SC verdict over civilians military trials

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1702535318.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023