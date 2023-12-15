Learning mathematics poses a unique challenge in schools, extending beyond merely acquir­ing skills for specific fields like fi­nance, business, or economics. It encompasses essential life skills such as reasoning, creativity, criti­cal thinking, problem-solving, and effective communication.

Regrettably, schools in Paki­stan often fail to teach mathemat­ics effectively, relying on outdat­ed methods that aim for passing grades rather than fostering a gen­uine understanding. To address this, educators must employ inno­vative techniques to engage stu­dents and instil interest in math­ematical skills. Dispelling the notion that some students are in­herently good at maths is crucial; educators should recognize the potential in all students.

Moreover, maths anxiety can hinder students’ progress, with 67 percent of teachers acknowl­edging its prevalence. The tra­ditional, rigid, and theoretical teaching methods contribute to this anxiety. To make maths more appealing, educators should in­fuse excitement into the subject, making it practical and enjoyable for students both inside and out­side the classroom.

Additionally, organising district and national-level mathemati­cal contests can provide students with platforms to showcase their mathematical literacy.

PARERNA RAJPUT,

Hyderabad.