Learning mathematics poses a unique challenge in schools, extending beyond merely acquiring skills for specific fields like finance, business, or economics. It encompasses essential life skills such as reasoning, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and effective communication.
Regrettably, schools in Pakistan often fail to teach mathematics effectively, relying on outdated methods that aim for passing grades rather than fostering a genuine understanding. To address this, educators must employ innovative techniques to engage students and instil interest in mathematical skills. Dispelling the notion that some students are inherently good at maths is crucial; educators should recognize the potential in all students.
Moreover, maths anxiety can hinder students’ progress, with 67 percent of teachers acknowledging its prevalence. The traditional, rigid, and theoretical teaching methods contribute to this anxiety. To make maths more appealing, educators should infuse excitement into the subject, making it practical and enjoyable for students both inside and outside the classroom.
Additionally, organising district and national-level mathematical contests can provide students with platforms to showcase their mathematical literacy.
PARERNA RAJPUT,
Hyderabad.