Lesco detects 269 power pilferers

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LES­CO) detected a total of 269 connections from where consumers were pilfering electric­ity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Oka­ra -- on the 96th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. A LE­SCO spokesman told the media on Thurs­day that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 269 electricity thieves, out of which 134 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while seven accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft opera­tions against electric­ity thieves are being conducted on the di­rectives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haid­er is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would con­tinue without discrim­ination until the com­plete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facili­tate them are also be­ing brought to justice.