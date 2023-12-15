Friday, December 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lesco detects 269 power pilferers

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LES­CO) detected a total of 269 connections from where consumers were pilfering electric­ity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Oka­ra -- on the 96th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. A LE­SCO spokesman told the media on Thurs­day that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 269 electricity thieves, out of which 134 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while seven accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft opera­tions against electric­ity thieves are being conducted on the di­rectives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haid­er is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would con­tinue without discrim­ination until the com­plete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facili­tate them are also be­ing brought to justice.

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023